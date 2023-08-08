Islamic State fighters kill 10 Syrian troops, war monitor says

Six more soldiers were wounded with some in critical condition

Islamic State fighters killed 10 Syrian pro-government troops in the northern Raqa province, a war monitor reported Tuesday.

"IS attacked positions and checkpoints belonging to the regime... setting fire to military vehicles and prefabricated houses" on Monday evening, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The UK-based monitor added that six soldiers were wounded with some in critical condition.

Raqa used to be a stronghold of IS “caliphate” until 2017. Parts of the province in the south and east are controlled by the Syrian government while the rest is under the Kurdish forces.

Last week, IS announced the death of its leader Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi. He was reportedly killed in clashes in northwestern Syria.

Earlier on Sunday night, at least four Syrian soldiers were killed in an alleged Israeli strike near the capital of Damascus. The IDF didn’t claim responsibility for the attack but said that the Israeli military operates to "prevent Iran and Hezbollah from establishing themselves in Syria and to prevent them from transferring high-quality military equipment that is planned to harm Israel."