Visit comes after a trip to Syria, where Israel has warned against Iranian presence

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, arrived in Beirut ahead with a meeting with Hezbollah's Nasrallah, according to Walla News early Wednesday.

Citing reports, the Israeli news outlet noted this comes after a visit to Syria.

The Quds Force is responsible for clandestine missions outside of Iran, aiding proxies hostile to Israel in the region, most notably Hezbollah. Its activity has also come under scrutiny in the West Bank by Israel's defense establishment for fomenting terrorism against Israel.

The Iran-backed Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah has in recent months provoked Israeli forces along the border with Lebanon. On Tuesday, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened to send Lebanon "back to the stone age" if Hezbollah instigates another war.