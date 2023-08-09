UN reaches deal with Syria over key aid crossing

The agreement development has sparked concerns among relief organizations that had advocated for excluding Damascus from the region

The United Nations announced on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with the Syrian government regarding the provision of aid to areas held by rebels, originating from Turkey.

The agreement development has sparked concerns among relief organizations that had advocated for excluding Damascus from the region.

According to a deal established in 2014, a significant portion of international aid has been flowing through the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey, bypassing the need for approval from Syria's government.

In the past month, the Security Council faced challenges in reaching a consensus to extend this mechanism. Additionally, a Syrian proposal to keep the crossing operational for another six months contained conditions that were deemed "unacceptable" by the United Nations.

AP Photo A convoy of vehicles loaded with aid makes its way to Madaya, northwest of Damascus, Syria.

Late on Tuesday evening, a UN spokesperson announced that "the secretary general welcomes the understanding reached yesterday (Monday) by the United Nations and the government of Syria on the continued use for the next six months of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing."

The agreement follows discussions between Martin Griffiths, the UN's chief of humanitarian affairs, and Damascus. The purpose of these discussions was to enable the UN and its partners to maintain assistance "at an appropriate scale and following ethical principles, allowing engagement with all involved parties, and preserving the operational independence of the UN," as stated in the release.

OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP Workers unload a truck from a United Nations aid convoy after entering Syria, carrying basic vital necessities for the inhabitants of the northwestern rebel-held areas of the country.

Previous conditions set by the Syrian government included full cooperation with the UN and a prohibition on communication with "terrorist organizations," specifically referencing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist group formerly connected to Al-Qaeda that controls the Syrian portion of the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

Numerous international organizations had expressed apprehension that granting Damascus control over aid distribution to rebel-held territories could potentially limit access for those in dire need.

The rebel-held areas in northern and northwestern Syria are home to over four million people, many of whom reside in overcrowded and impoverished displacement camps.

The UN statement affirmed that "the reaffirmed consent from Syria in recent days provides a foundation for the UN and its partners to legally carry out cross-border humanitarian operations through Bab al-Hawa."