Turkey’s Erdogan seeks ‘expanded’ grain deal as step for Russia-Ukraine peace

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Tuesday that his goal is to revive the Black Sea grain deal with an “expanded scope,” urging Western countries to help him turn the agreement into a basis for reaching peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan added that the success of this initiative “depends on Western countries which must keep their promises.”

“No diplomatic steps have been taken to translate the positive atmosphere that emerged by the Black Sea initiative into first a cease-fire and then to permanent peace,” he said.

“I think a solution can be found,” Erdogan added, following a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who withdrew from the Turkey-mediated grain deal in July.

“We had another chance to learn first hand Russia’s demands and expectations during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Erdogan said, adding that the two leaders discussed a “sensitivity” of the need for grain to reach African countries, for whom Ukraine is one of the largest food suppliers.