The Syrian president also tamps down expectations of closer ties with Turkey and the Arab world

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday said alleged Israeli strikes on targets in Syria were “under the pretext of Iranian presence” and would continue “as long as Israel is an enemy.”

“Israeli strikes on Syria are directed against the Syrian army under the pretext of the Iranian presence,” Assad told Sky News. “The attacks will continue as long as Israel is an enemy.”

During over a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed terror militias including Hezbollah, as well as Syrian army positions. Israeli security officials rarely comment on such strikes, although the Jewish state maintains it will not allow Iranian proxy militias to deploy north of its border.

Assad also tamped down expectations of closer ties with Turkey and the wider Arab world, in the president’s first televised interview since Syria’s membership of the Arab League was restored in May. He added that a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan could not happen due to a dispute over the withdrawal of Ankara's troops from rebel-held areas in northwest Syria.

"Our goal is (Turkey's) withdrawal from Syrian territory, while Erdogan's goal is to legitimize the presence of Turkey's occupation in Syria," Assad said. "Therefore, the meeting cannot take place under Erdogan's conditions."

The Syrian leader had been widely isolated over his crackdown on demonstrations that erupted against him in 2011, but the deadly earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in February fast-tracked a resumption of ties with Ankara and the Arab world.