Lebanon: Two people killed in clashes with Hezbollah militants

Local residents suspected that Hezbollah was transporting weapons and ammunition in a truck that overturned on the town's road

Two people were killed in Lebanon’s Christian town of Kahale on Wednesday in clashes with members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group.

The violence broke out after a truck overturned on a road cutting through Kahale, which residents claim was carrying weapons for the Shiite movement. The town’s mayor Abdo Abi Khalil said after the accident that citizens surrounded the truck demanding to know what was inside.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1689363120240656385 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hezbollah members escorting the truck opened fire at the residents to keep them at bay, killing one person, Abi Khalil said. Hezbollah in turn said in a statement that one of its members was wounded during the incident and later died of his injuries.

"A number of armed men... present in the area gathered and attacked" those escorting the truck, according to the statement.

"They began by throwing rocks, and then opened fire," it added.

A security official had earlier told AFP the injured Hezbollah member was in critical condition.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1689352731968819201 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Hezbollah members have withdrawn from the area and the army is now handling the situation," the official said.

According to a statement by residents of Kahale, read on local television, they threatened to seal off the road, which runs from Beirut to Damascus, until authorities disclose the contents of the truck, suspecting that Hezbollah was transporting weapons and ammunition in the vehicle. The Lebanese army was expected to empty the truck and remove it from the area, the security official said, adding that the area had been cordoned off.