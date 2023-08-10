The Beirut-Damascus highway became a battleground on Wednesday as a firefight erupted between Hezbollah operatives and local gunmen in Kahaleh

Lebanon is grappling with escalating violence as clashes between Hezbollah and Christian opponents has claimed the lives of two individuals.

This latest confrontation, the deadliest since 2011, intensifies sectarian tensions within a country already mired in deep political and economic crises.

The Beirut-Damascus highway became a battleground on Wednesday as a firefight erupted between Hezbollah operatives and local gunmen in Kahaleh, a Christian-majority Lebanese town.

Two casualties were reported from the clashes: one affiliated with Hezbollah and the other from a local militia.

"Our house is situated under the church, and shortly after noon, we heard gunfire. We ran to see what was happening," explained Tony Abi Khalil, a Kahale resident.

The catalyst for the violence was an incident involving a Hezbollah truck that lost control and overturned on a downhill turn near Kahaleh. This truck was en route from the Bekaa valley to the international road connecting Syria's capital, Damascus, and Beirut.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla Lebanese soldiers load boxes on their military truck after they remove them from an overturned truck, in the Christian town of Kahaleh, Lebanon.

Tensions escalated as locals recognized the truck's affiliation and demanded to inspect its contents, obstructing its removal. This demand sparked a confrontation, with both sides engaged in a brawl and the locals resorting to throwing rocks.

A Kahaleh resident clarified that the conflict started with rock-throwing and that they were defending themselves, not initiating hostilities. The situation worsened when the truck's escorts claimed it was carrying Hezbollah's weaponry and opened fire on the crowd.

"The people who were escorting the truck came out and said: 'These weapons belong to Hezbollah, no one should approach'. Suddenly, in broad daylight, they started shooting at the people," MP Nazih Matta of the Lebanese Forces Party recounted.

The Lebanese army was dispatched to the scene, attempting to lift the truck back into position.

AFP Lebanese army soldiers and onlookers gather in the town of Kahale, where two people were killed in clashes between members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and residents of the Christian town.

As dawn broke, the truck and its contents were about to be removed, but locals impeded a Lebanese military vehicle from departing. The army released a statement, confirming an investigation into the incident and acknowledging that the truck carried ammunition, which was subsequently transported to a military facility.

"What happened today is a shame and we are upset. We support the Lebanese army and we are proud of it, but we demand that the army confiscates all weapons," remarked local citizen Nada Zghieb.

With Lebanon being without a president for ten months and the anticipated retirement of General Joseph Aoun, the head of the military, by year-end, the country's power vacuum is increasingly filled with violence. As the nation grapples with political and economic crises, the recent clashes serve as a stark reminder of the challenges Lebanon faces in maintaining stability