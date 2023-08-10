Lebanese Defense Minister survives assassination attempt near Beirut

According to reports the minister’s car was hit with several bullets, but he is fine in a safe location

Lebanese media reported on Thursday that the country's Defense Minister Maurice Sleem survived an assassination attempt in Jisr Al Bacha, east of Beirut.

According to state TV, the minister’s car was hit with several bullets, but he is unharmed and is currently in a safe location.

“I am fine, but my car’s rear window was hit by bullets," Sleem was quoted as saying after the incident.

Sleem has been the Minister of National Defense since September 2021. He is a Brigadier General (retired) in the Lebanese army.

This is a developing story.