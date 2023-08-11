'Lebanon is in a dangerous situation and we can't go on like this,' says Kataeb party leader Samy Gemayel

The leader of the Christian Kataeb party warned on Thursday that Lebanon had reached "a point of no return" after Christian villagers clashed with Hezbollah members in a village south of Beirut on Wednesday night.

A Hezbollah member and a Christian resident of the village of Kahaleh were killed in the clashes, which broke out after a Hezbollah truck carrying ammunition overturned in the village.

The army arrived on the scene after the clashes to calm the situation and transport the ammunition to a military center.

Hezbollah claimed that after the truck overturned, members of "militias present in the area" began throwing stones and firing at the truck, with Hezbollah members responding with gunfire.

This incident, the deadliest between Hezbollah and Christians since clashes in the Tayouneh district of Beirut in 2021, has rekindled tensions between Hezbollah and Christian groups in Lebanon

"Lebanon is in a dangerous situation and we can't go on like this," said Samy Gemayel, leader of the Kataeb party, on Thursday. "We know where this has led us in the past," added Gemayel, referring to the Lebanese civil war.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla Lebanese soldiers load boxes on their military truck after they remove them from an overturned truck, in the Christian town of Kahaleh, Lebanon.

From 1975 to 1990, Lebanon was ravaged by a civil war pitting a number of Christian, Shiite, Sunni and Palestinian militias against each other. The Kataeb party played a central role in the civil war as part of the Lebanese Forces, which opposed the Shiite and Palestinian movements in the country.

"What if the truck had contained explosives, if the incident had caused a huge explosion and hundreds of people had been killed? We are not prepared to coexist with an armed militia in Lebanon. There will be practical measures, opposition meetings and decisions will be taken", stressed Gemayel.