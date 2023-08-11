According to Middle East Monitor, the documents were leaked by the Iranian opposition-affiliated hacktivist group Uprising till Overthrow

An NGO on Friday said Iranian Foreign Ministry documents leaked by hackers reveal that Syria owes the Islamic Republic $50 billion, in funds sent to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime over the past decade in the form of military and civilian assistance.

According to Middle East Monitor, the documents were leaked by the hacktivist group Uprising till Overthrow, which is affiliated with the Iranian opposition group Mojahedin-e-Khalq.

The NGO said the docs show how agreements reached between Iran and the Syrian regime to restore the “debts” cover only $18 billion out of the total that Tehran wants to recover in the form of “investments and transfers of phosphates, oil, and other resources of Syria.” Included in the docs was a report titled “Determining Iran’s Investment Commitment to Syria and Payment of Debts,” prepared in February 2023 by Iran’s Senior Vice President for Economic Coordination and Infrastructure Affairs.

An agreement signed by the Syrian Economy and Trade Ministry with the former Iranian Roads and Urban Development Ministry in September 2022 provided for the recovery of $18 billion from Syria over the next 50 years, according to Middle East Monitor. Iran has not commented on the documents, however, most of the projects and deals included have been covered by Iranian media over the years.

Tehran has played an important role in supporting the Syrian regime politically and militarily throughout its civil war, with the aim of preserving its interests and influence in the region. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a diplomatic visit to Syria earlier this year as well.