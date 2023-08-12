Jordan: Controversial bill criminalizing online speech passed

Under the terms of the bill, ratified by the King, 'contempt for religion' and 'undermining national unity' become criminal offenses

The Jordanian monarch ratified a bill Saturday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, according to the Jordanian state news agency, legislation that has drawn accusations from human rights groups of a crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship is on the rise.

The measure makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines if these include comments deemed as “promoting, instigating, aiding, or inciting immorality,” demonstrating ”contempt for religion” and “undermining national unity.”

It also punishes those who publish names or pictures of police officers online and outlaws certain methods of maintaining online anonymity.

With the approval of King Abdullah II, the bill now becomes law — set to take effect one month after it is published in the state newspaper, Al-Rai. The newspaper is expected to publish the law tomorrow.

After amending the bill to allow judges to choose between imposing prison time and fines, rather than ordering combined penalties, the Senate passed the bill Tuesday, Jordan’s state-run news agency reported. The measure was passed by Jordan’s lower house of parliament in July.