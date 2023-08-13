Russian news agency Sputnik reports the explosions were caused by Israeli Air Force air strikes in the vicinity of the Syrian capital

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday morning, Syrian state media reported.

Russian news agency Sputnik reported the explosions were caused by Israeli Air Force air strikes in the vicinity of the Syrian capital.

According to the report, air defense systems of the Syrian army were activated in an attempt to intercept the missiles. According to a quoted high-ranking security source, most of the missiles were intercepted.

Last week, four Syrian soldiers were killed and four were others wounded in a separate Israeli air strike near Damascus.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad told Sky News on Wednesday that the alleged Israeli strikes against targets in Syria are being carried out "under the pretext of the Iranian presence" in the country.

SANA via AP, File Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Syria has repeatedly lodged complaints with the United Nations against Israel, urging the organization to take the necessary steps to deter Israeli attacks and hold them accountable.

For several years, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against positions held by the Syrian regime, as well as against Iranian and Hezbollah forces, allies of Damascus and sworn enemies of Israel.

From the outset of the conflict in Syria, Tehran sent military personnel, presented as advisors, to support the Syrian army. Several of them were killed in Israeli strikes.

Israel rarely comments on these strikes on a case-by-case basis, but asserts that it wants to prevent Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.