Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iranian backed and Lebanon based Hezbollah terrorist group met Sunday morning with the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziad Nakhaleh, and his deputy in Beirut, according to Lebanese media.

Pro-Hezbollah media reported that the two sides reportedly discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, and other regional issues.

The meeting between the two terrorist group leaders comes amid Hezbollah's rising tensions with Israel along the Jewish state's northern border and internal strife in Lebanon after clashes between Hezbollah soldiers and Christian members of a village south of Beirut last week.

Nasrallah's meeting with Nakhaleh comes one day after the Hezbollah chief met with with a delegation of members from the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Iranian Parliament.

