Tensions between Christian parties and Shiite Hezbollah in Lebanon are spiking

Last week, a truck belonging to Hezbollah flipped over in a road accident in the Christian village of Kehale, near the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Clashes broke out when locals tried to identify the truck’s cargo, leaving one Christian resident and one Hezbollah member killed.

The Lebanese army later said it had seized ammunition it found inside the truck. Israel's Kan Public Broadcaster reported Sunday that the cargo was in fact anti-tank missiles sent by Iran, according to unnamed security officials. The incident occurred on the road linking Beirut to the Bekaa Valley bordering Syria, where Hezbollah and Iran are supporting President Bashar al-Assad.

The incident highlights the constant power struggle between the Lebanese state and the Hezbollah organization in the country, and it has led to intensified rhetoric from Christian politicians.

https://www.facebook.com/samygemayel/videos/1840129889791030/ This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The Lebanese state has surrendered to Hezbollah,” said Samy Gemayel, leader of the Christian opposition party Kataib.

“There is a green light for Hezbollah to transport weapons, also via residential areas. There is a great danger. What if the truck had contained explosives and the incident led to a huge explosion and hundreds of people were killed? We are not prepared to coexist with an armed militia in Lebanon, and this will be followed by practical steps, opposition meetings, and decisions."

Another Christian leader even said Christian militias are considering a military escalation against Hezbollah.

"The opposite of dialogue is violence,” said Dr. Fares Antoun Souaid, a former parliamentarian and secretary-general of the anti-Hezbollah bloc.

“If you can bring me Ariel Sharon so that he can enter Lebanon with a hundred thousand soldiers - bring him, I'm in favor. I say this openly. If you can bring Hafez al-Assad in the Tel al-Zaatar massacre of 1976 - bring him. If you can bring Saudi Arabia to arm you - I'm in favor."

In referring to late Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, who as defense minister led the 1982 operation against Hezbollah which resulted in the First Lebanon War and his being dubbed the “butcher of Beirut,” the Lebanese politician said the war of words could turn into something greater.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla Lebanese soldiers stand guard next to an overturned truck, in the Christian town of Kahaleh, Lebanon.

Hezbollah is the only Lebanese faction that kept its weapons after the end of the 1975-1990 civil war. It is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and many Western governments.

Lebanon has been mired in political deadlock, and for ten months the parliament has been unable to elect a president. Meanwhile, the economic crisis is worsening, and threatening social upheaval.

ANWAR AMRO / AFP Fighters from the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah gather around the body of a deceased member during his funeral in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.

In the week since the truck incident, Hezbollah has tried to downplay the clashes. Hezbollah affiliated network Al-Manar said in an article that Hezbollah was "handing matters over to the army to avoid any escalation, despite the fall of a martyr by treacherous bullets that entered the line of escalation and exploitation."

But in reality, opposition to Hezbollah - civil and political - is increasing. And it seems that Christian parties are preparing for confrontation.