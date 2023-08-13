Jordan shoots down drone carrying drugs from Syria

Forced to alternative sources of income, the Assad regime has grown the captagon trade to an industry worth $57 billion a year, according to the UK

The Jordanian army announced on Sunday that it had shot down a drone from Syria smuggling drugs into the country.

According to the statement, "an amount of narcotic crystal" was transferred to the relevant authorities.

Syria is accused of being the main producer and exporter of captagon, an amphetamine used by Islamic State fighters, although Damascus denies this.

Iranian-backed militias, protected by the Syrian army, reportedly run the trade.

After the government was forced to turn to alternative forces of income after crippling sanctions against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the captagon trade has grown to a $10 billion a year industry, according to the UK. It has become Syria's biggest export, with much of it smuggled through Jordan and Lebanon to other countries.

Last month, a regional forum was held between Syrian and Jordanian military leaders over the cross-border drug smuggling.

Earlier, Assad met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi as Syria attempts to improve ties with the community of Arab states. However, the accusations of his role in the drug trade are a major stumbling block.