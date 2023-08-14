Hezbollah chief says war with Lebanon would send Israel 'back to the Stone Age'

'We are conducting exercises on the home front to see if Israel is ready for war'

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday evening that if Israel returns to war with Lebanon it will be "returned to the stone age."

The comments refer to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's statement made last June during his visit to the northern border, where he announced that "if Hezbollah makes a mistake and starts a war against Israel, we will hit them hard and send Lebanon back in the Stone Age."

During the speech for the "Day of Victory in the Second Lebanon War," Nasrallah said: "The Israeli army is today in its worst condition. The lack of trust between the soldiers and their commanders , the lack of trust between the army and the political echelon, the reluctance to sacrifice oneself, the lack of motivation to serve in combat units, do not manage to improve this situation".

"They don't have a real powerful and legendary army, all the results are only due to the air force. The real blow to the army will only come if the new law on the recruitment of extremists religious is adopted," he continued.

AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari Children ride their bicycles past a poster of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at the Lebanese-Israeli border village of Marwaheen, southern Lebanon.

Nasrallah added that "since 2006 we see a change in the concept of security, we see passive and active defense, whether with the shelters or the interception of rockets and missiles. We conduct exercises on the home front to see if Israel is ready for war, and you can hear the Israeli generals themselves saying that the front is not ready."

The Hezbollah chief's comments come following a meeting Sunday morning with the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziad Nakhaleh, and his deputy in Beirut, according to Lebanese media.

Pro-Hezbollah media reported that the two sides reportedly discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, and other regional issues.

Nasrallah's meeting with Nakhaleh came one day after the Hezbollah chief met with a delegation of members from the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Iranian Parliament.