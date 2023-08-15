Explosion from unknown source in suburb of Damascus - report

The explosion allegedly came from a weapons depot in the area, according to reports in Syria

An explosion occurred in the suburbs of Damascus from an unknown source on Tuesday morning, apparently in a weapons depot, according to Syrian reports.

After a loud explosion was heard, many rescue forces came to the scene, according to some reports.

A similar explosion occurred on Sunday in Damascus. The Russian news agency Sputnik first reported it as an Israeli Air Force strike, but later updated that it may have been an accident that set off the explosions, and not air strikes.

