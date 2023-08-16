Syria: Switzerland issues international arrest warrant against Assad's uncle

The Swiss attorney general requested the ruling be kept secret due to a concern that Rifaat al-Assad would dodge the arrest over war crime accusations

An international arrest warrant was issued for the uncle of Syria President Bashar al-Assad for war crimes allegedly committed in the 1980s, according to a year-old Swiss court ruling only published Wednesday.

The office of the Swiss attorney general requested the ruling be kept secret due to a concern that Rifaat al-Assad would take measures to dodge the arrest, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported.

Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court ordered the Federal Department of Justice and Police to issue the warrant, after a 2021 request by the attorney-general's office to arrest the 85-year-old. The Swiss justice ministry had initially balked, saying the country did not have the jurisdiction.

The ministry initially pointed out he was neither a citizen of Switzerland, nor a resident, and that no Swiss citizens were victims in the war crime accusations stemming from a 1982 massacre in Syria. However, the court did not share that interpretation, highlighting that the high profile suspect was staying at a Geneva hotel when the investigation launched in 2013.

(AP Photo) Col. Moammar Gadhafi (L), Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (C), and Syrian President Hafez al-Assad (R) at Cairo Airport, Egypt.

The complaint was first filed by TRIAL International, a rights group that pushes Switzerland to prosecute alleged international criminals, with evidence of al-Assad’s role in suppressing the 1982 Hama rebellion, where thousands of people were estimated to have been killed.

The younger brother of former Syrian president Hafez al-Assad was in command of the Syrian Defense Forces at the time. As such, TRIAL accused him of "executions, enforced disappearances, rape and torture on an unimaginable scale,” citing estimates that as many as 40,000 people were killed in the span of three weeks.

In the end, his presence in the country was enough to pursue him over alleged war crimes. However, the senior al-Assad has since returned to Syria, after 37 years in exile for attempting to overthrow his brother’s regime.