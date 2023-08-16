Lebanon commences offshore oil and gas exploration and drilling

Lebanon hopes that the exploitation of oil and gas resources can help it overcome the devastating economic crisis it is currently facing

Almost a year after Lebanon and Israel signed a U.S.-brokered maritime border deal, the land of the cedars just received a glimmer of hope, in a mostly disastrous economic meltdown.

A drilling rig arrived in Block 9 of Lebanese waters on Wednesday to start exploring for oil and gas resources, Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hami, announced X (formerly Twitter).

The breakthrough is the result of a landmark agreement reached last year under the auspices of the United States, which defined the disputed maritime border between Lebanon and Israel to the south.

Offshore exploration in Lebanon is led by a consortium comprising the French company TotalEnergies, the Italian oil giant ENI, and the Qatari state-owned company QatarEnergy.

Lebanon's Minister of Energy, Walid Fayad, expressed his hope in May of confirming the presence of oil and gas deposits by the end of the year. Claudio Descalzi, CEO of ENI, said in January that he was optimistic about the discovery of deposits in the region.

"Today we start a new page. Within days, after all logistical matters are set, the drilling will begin, God willing," Fayad said. ""Within two or three months we will know the results of the drilling and exploration."

Lebanon, in the grip of a devastating economic crisis, is hoping that the exploitation of oil and gas resources can help it overcome this difficult situation. The local currency has lost over 98 percent of its value, the country's foreign exchange reserves have been severely depleted, and blackouts have become commonplace in most cities.

(AP Photo/Hussein Malla) A map shows the offshore block 9, center at the Energy ministry, in Beirut, Lebanon.

These explorations became possible thanks to the mediation of the United States, which made it possible to define a maritime border between Lebanon and Israel for the first time, although Lebanese laws forbid any contact with Israeli representatives.

Last year, at the height of negotiations, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened to go to war with Israel if Lebanon didn't get the Qana field.

"The resistance will not stand by and do nothing in the face of Israel's looting of Lebanon's natural wealth, the looting of Lebanon's treasure, which is the only hope for the salvation of the Lebanese people. It will not stand idly by," Nasrallah remarked at the time.

While the deal allows Israel to get a share of the royalties from the Qana field through side agreements, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then head of the opposition, accused then Prime Minister Lapid of caving in to Hezbollah's demands.

"Nasrallah threatened and Lapid folded. It was only the heavy pressure my friends and I put on Lapid that caused him to back away from his capitulation agreement - for the time being."

DALATI AND NOHRA / AFP Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) meeting with US envoy mediating the Lebanon-Israel maritime border talks Amos Hochstein and US Ambassador Dorothy Shea (L) at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Lebanon.

A mechanism has also been established to allow the consortium to exploit any discoveries extending south of Block 9, beyond the newly defined border.

These resources would be exploited on behalf of Lebanon, but with a royalty system in place for Israel.

U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, who is expected to visit Beirut to inaugurate the drilling, praised the deal at the time as potentially opening a new era of investments in Lebanon.

Until then, Lebanese hope to find something, anything to help their drowning economy, even if it's waiting for them at the bottom of the sea.