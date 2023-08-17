The individuals took possession of various schools, using them as "safe havens," and looted computers and equipment

Two weeks after the end of clashes between armed factions in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp, individuals are still occupying a school complex run by the United Nations, according to UN officials quoted by the Associated Press.

Dorothée Klaus, director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Lebanon, said in a statement that the agency has "received alarming reports that armed individuals continue to occupy its facilities, including a school compound" in the Ein el-Hilweh camp.

According to Klaus, the continued presence of militants constitutes a "serious violation" under international law, compromising the "neutrality of UNRWA facilities and undermining the safety and security of our staff" and the refugees living in the camp.

A local Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that militants from both opposing camps had taken possession of various schools, using them as "safe havens," and looted computers and equipment.

Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP A picture shows bullet-ridden buildings at the Ain el-Helweh camp in Lebanon's southern coastal city of Sidon, following the latest flare-up in the camp for Palestinian refugees

The fighting killed at least 13 people, wounded dozens more and caused millions of dollars worth of damage to the camp, according to officials from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).