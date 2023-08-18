Amman responds to the allegations by human rights groups, through a British publication, saying that 'no LGBTQ+ organisations exist in Jordan'

Human rights groups accused Jordanian authorities of intimidating gay people, abducting them, putting their lives at risk by outing them to family, and closing two LGBTQ+ organizations, The Guardian reported on Friday.

An intimidation campaign by Jordan’s General Intelligence Directorate’s (GID) increased its activities against LGBTQ+ individuals and groups, sources told the Guardian, citing incidents from January.

Men associated with LGTBQ+ organizations in Jordan were reportedly interrogated by the GID agents, one of whom was outed to his conservative parents, and the other threatened, as well as having their bank accounts frozen, and eventually forced to close their operations.

“Our relationship was ruined after that. I had to move out from my parents’ house,” director of an unnamed LGTBQ+ center, going by the alias Mounir, told The Guardian, who later left Jordan altogether as an asylum refugee.

“The weaponisation of society against queer people is their tactic,” a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, Rasha Younes , told The Guardian. “The government wouldn’t kill you or put you in jail because you’re gay. But they will let your family kill you.”

Younes added that the crackdown started in 2015, with increased pressure in recent years. Jordanian authorities denied the allegations, stating “no LGBTQ+ organisations exist in Jordan,” and telling The Guardian that claims are made to increase chances of receiving asylum abroad.

“LGBTQ+ individuals are not a target for security agencies, including the General Intelligence Department, and if there are any cases of detention, then this is related to violating other laws,” the Jordanian government said in a statement to the British publication.

Despite Jordan having decriminalized same-sex relationships, a rarity in Middle Eastern countries, Amman still offered no legal protections. Public opinion against gay people has also remained hostile to outright deadly.

In addition, a new cybercrime law ratified on Saturday was described as a “disaster” for LGBTQ+ people in Jordan, as well as drawing accusations from human rights groups as a legislation for a more general crackdown on free expression.

Online activity became punishable with prison time and steep fines for what authorities deem as “promoting, instigating, aiding, or inciting immorality,” demonstrating ”contempt for religion,” or “undermining national unity.”