URNWA suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp over gunmen in schools

Gunmen from opposing camps take possession of various schools, using them as 'safe havens' and looting computers and equipment

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees announced Friday the suspension of all its services within Ein El Hilweh camp in Lebanon to protest against the continued presence of armed terrorists in its facilities, including in schools.

The UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) said in a statement that it "does not tolerate actions that breach the inviolability and neutrality of its installations."

The agency warned that schools in the conflict-riven camp are "unlikely" to be available for 3,200 children at the start of the new school year "given the repeated violations and reiterated its call on armed groups to immediately vacate the facilities, to ensure the unhindered delivery of much needed assistance to Palestine refugees."

A local Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that militants from the opposing camps had taken possession of various schools, using them as "safe havens" and looting computers and equipment.

Deadly clashes broke out at the camp last month after a gunman from the Junud al-Sham jihadist group tried to assassinate a local Fatah leader.