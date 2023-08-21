UN Security Council to be briefed on attack against peacekeepers in Cyprus

'A chance will be given to diplomacy. Talks will continue' says Veysal Guden, the Turkish Cypriot mayor of Pyla

Officials on Monday were hopeful that diplomacy will prevail in Cyprus, after the United Nations accused Turkish Cypriot forces of assaulting its peacekeepers.

The UN said four peacekeepers were injured and vehicles damaged, as efforts were made to block "unauthorised construction work" in the buffer zone between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state only recognized by Turkey.

"All is calm in Pyla this morning," spokesman for the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), Aleem Siddique, told AFP.

"The mission remains on standby to block any resumption of construction works," the UN spokesman said, adding that the injured peacekeepers were released from hospital after the attack on Friday.

Siddique stated that the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Colin Stewart, would brief an assembly of the UN Security Council later on Monday.

Cyprus government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told reporters that meetings were already held with permanent members of the UN Security Council since Thursday, adding on Monday that, "at this time, very delicate and specific handling is required.”

(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File) FILE - A UN police officer walks in front of a UN vehicle at the square of Pyla village at the UN buffer zone, outskirt of coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus.

Authorities in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus dismissed the UN's allegations as "baseless.” The Turkish Cypriot mayor of Pyla, Veysal Guden, said the road construction that started the clashes will continue, but workers would not enter the buffer zone.

"A chance will be given to diplomacy. Talks will continue," Guden told AFP on Monday

Cyprus has been divided since a Turkish invasion in 1974, prompted by a brief coup. Sporadic fighting between the two ethnic-Greek and ethnic-Turkish communities dates back to the 1960s, shortly after independence from the United Kingdom.