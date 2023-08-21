Two Israeli soccer players arrested in Turkey after public stunt

The players were filmed throwing Turkish banknotes at Istanbul's Taksim Square on their day off

Two Israeli soccer players from F.C. Tira were arrested in Turkey on Friday and are expected to be deported to Israel.

The two players - Dodo Adri, 25, and Steven Shalosky, 23, were arrested on Friday at the hotel where their team is staying. They were filmed throwing Turkish banknotes at Istanbul's Taksim Square on their day off.

The club has hired lawyers to handle the case, but are unsure of the nature of the charges against them. Reports state that the players might have used counterfeit banknotes in their stunt.

"If I was with them, I would have stopped them, it's a shame it happened. I warned them that in a country like Turkey, you have to think twice about everything, these are young people - people with no experience. Someone decided to buy counterfeit money as a joke," Team president and former player Abed Titi said.

Ozan Kose (AFP) Istanbul's Taksim Square is a popular tourist hub.

F.C. Tira are an Israeli soccer club based in the Arab city of Tira in central Israel. The club currently competes in Liga Alef, the third tier of the Israeli football league system.

Two years ago, an Israeli couple, Mordy and Natali Oknin, bus drivers for the Egged company and residents of the central city of Modiin, were arrested in Turkey for photographing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's palace.