At least two civilians killed by Russian airstrike in Syria's rebel-held northwest

Russian airstrikes killed at least two civilians in Syria's rebel-held northwest, after hitting an abandoned water pumping station, according to several reports on Wednesday.

"Two men, both civilians, were killed... and five other civilians including a woman and two children were wounded,” said a volunteer with the White Helmets rescue group, Rami al-Dandal, told AFP, adding one of the dead was 18 years old and the other elderly.

The Russian strikes occurred late Tuesday, west of the Idlib city, at a facility where displaced Syrians had been living near Ain Shib, according to AFP, amid an uptick in attacks by Damascus ally Moscow.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported the same death toll from the strikes near Ain Shib, which it said had targeted "military bases belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).”

The HTS terrorist group, led by former Al-Qaeda affiliates, has held swathes of the Idlib province under its control, as well as parts of the adjacent Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces.

Overnight Russian strikes also targeted the town of Ariha, south of Idlib city, AFP and the SOHR said, with the latter reporting that no casualties were reported “yet.”

OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP Fighters from the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), headed by ex-members of Syria's former Al-Qaeda franchise, demonstrate their battle skills during a military training graduation ceremony in the country's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province

In addition to the overnight attacks, Russian airstrikes targeted earlier on Tuesday a rebel base north of Idlib city, killing three members of HTS, while seven other fighters and five civilians were wounded, according to SOHR.

HTS has become increasingly isolated, as countries that once backed insurgents in Syria’s civil war have started restoring relations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. While the U.S. and the UN maintain the group is a terrorist organization, despite an effort to rebrand itself.