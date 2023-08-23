The document obtained by a Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper allegedly shows an agreement from 1923, differing from the current Israeli-Lebanon border

A newfound map has been added to Lebanon’s arsenal of border disputes with Israel, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar.

The Lebanese newspaper said it obtained the map which shows that part of the Israeli Rosh Hanikra belongs to Lebanon, according to a border registration agreement from 1923.

The document that the Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper found would increase the points of border disagreement between Israel and Lebanon to 14, if the claim is verified.

Senior Israeli and Lebanese army officials met last week, August 16, at a UN position on the border between the two countries, a press statement said that the parties discussed the “situation along the Blue Line, air and ground violations, and other issues within the scope of UNIFIL’s mandate.”

The dispute had already had high-ranking figures from Israel's foreign ministry and its armed forces engage in talks with United Nations officials and ambassadors of UN Security Council (UNSC) members, earlier in the month of August.

The Lebanese, on the other hand, led a field tour for representatives of UNSC members, to showcase their border disputes along the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel.