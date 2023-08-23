Turkey summons Danish charge d'affaires over Quran burnings

The latest incident occurred last Friday when a Dutch far-right activist tore up a copy of Quran outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the Danish charge d'affaires over recent burnings of Islam’s holy book of Quran by far-right activists.

According to a foreign ministry source cited by Reuters, the ministry condemned and protested such incidents that had sparked anger and even riots in the Muslim world. The source added that the ministry called on taking concrete measures to stop the burnings.

Earlier on Monday, the ministry had already summoned Danish and Dutch diplomats in protest against attacks on the holy book. The latest incident occurred last Friday when a Dutch far-right activist tore up a copy of Quran outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague.

Governments in both countries have condemned such acts but said they couldn’t prevent them. Last week, Sweden's intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level to four on a scale of five after angry reactions in the Muslim world to the desecration of Quran in the Nordic country, which was nearly banned from joining NATO by Ankara.