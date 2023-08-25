Lebanon claims to bust 'Israeli spy network'

Similar claims are often made by Iran and its proxies

Lebanese security services busted a network of Israeli spies, comprising two people, at the national airport as they tried to flee the country, an official said. The claims could not be verified.

Lebanese media attributed the statement to Elias al-Baysari, the acting director-general of Lebanon's General Directorate of General Security.

The claim is typical of Iran and its proxies, who often claim to arrest "Mossad" or "Zionist" spies.

"We carried out an investigation and determined that this cell posed a danger to Lebanon," the official further added.

"The fight against terrorism is a priority and the fight against spy networks set up by the Israeli enemy is an absolute priority", Al-Baysari said.