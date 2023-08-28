Israeli air force reportedly hit military base in Syria's Aleppo

At least three explosions were reported

Syrian reports said Israel launched rocket strikes on the Nairab military air base in Aleppo on Monday morning.

Last Monday, the Israeli air force allegedly struck Iranian militia targets near the Syrian capital of Damascus, with reports that least two operatives were killed and one soldier wounded.

The two killed operatives were working with the Iranian militias, but their nationalities were not released, during a shipment of Hezbollah weapons and air defense systems, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

This is a developing story.