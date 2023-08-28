'Friendly Arab country' to advise Hamas to move Saleh Al-Arouri from Lebanon - report

Delegation of intelligence services from a 'friendly Arab country' was expected in Beirut, according to a Lebanese report, amid escalating tensions with Israel

Lebanon was expecting a delegation of intelligence services from a "friendly Arab" country involved in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, the Lebanese daily Nida al-Watan revealed on Monday morning

The visit was reportedly an attempt to halt escalating tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Sources told the Lebanese newspaper that the delegation will advise Hamas leaders in Lebanon to evacuate Saleh Al-Arouri, a senior official in the terror organization, fearing he will be targeted by Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a political-security cabinet meeting on Sunday that the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau and head of the terror organization’s military wing in the West bank, Al-Arouri, "knows very well why he and his friends are hiding.”

"Whoever tries to harm us, whoever finances, organizes, sends terror against Israel, will pay the full price," Netanyahu warned.

The senior Hamas official had previously said in an interview with the Lebanese media outlet Al-Mayadeen, "Israel's threats will not change my position or my course of action.”

"The Israeli government is planning a series of measures that will lead to an all-out war in the region. Anyone planning to take back the Al-Aqsa mosque or to target our members preventively, must know that this could lead to a regional war,” the terror group’s leader stressed.

KHAMENEI.IR / AFP A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him (R) meeting with Hamas' Deputy Chief Saleh al-Arouri (C) and other members from the Hamas delegation in the capital Tehran.

"If we achieve widespread conflict, Israel will suffer an unprecedented defeat. We must fight our battle today, not tomorrow. An all-out war has become inevitable," Al-Arouri warned.

"We resistance fighters want this all-out war. We will then close the air and sea space of the Zionist entity, its communications will be cut off and its economy will come to a standstill," he threatened.