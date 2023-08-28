Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns against targeted Israeli assassinations on Lebanese soil

The warning comes amidst growing concerns by Hezbollah and Hamas over Israel's contemplation of returning to such tactics

In an address on Monday, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, delivered a stern warning against any potential Israeli attempts at targeted assassinations carried out on Lebanese territory.

During his speech, Nasrallah unequivocally stated, "For any Israeli assassination of a Lebanese, Palestinian, Iranian, or any other person, which is carried out on Lebanese soil - there will be a severe reaction, and we will not be silent about it."

He emphasized that Hezbollah would not permit a resurgence of targeted eliminations, a practice that had characterized previous periods of conflict.

Nasrallah's remarks were fueled by recent reports suggesting that Israel might be considering a reversion to targeted assassination strategies.

The Hezbollah leader's words were also in response to statements made by Salah al-Arouri, a high-ranking Hamas official, who emerged from his hiding place in Lebanon over the weekend to address the ongoing tensions.