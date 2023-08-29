Hezbollah warns against renewing UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon

Under the modified mandate the peacekeeping force 'is allowed to conduct its operations independently'

The head of Lebanon's terrorist group Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah on Monday evening spoke against renewing the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping force on the country’s southern border with Israel.

The mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires Thursday. The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on its extension on Wednesday.

Last year, it was extended with a slight modification that Nasrallah criticized at the time as "a violation of Lebanese sovereignty." He reiterated his opposition to the mandate again in a televised speech on Monday.

"A foreign armed force that moves on Lebanese territory without authorization of the government and Lebanese army, without coordination with the Lebanese army, where is the sovereignty in all that?" Nasrallah said.

Lebanon's government has also objected to the absence, in the UN resolution, of a stipulation that such coordination takes place. Under the modified mandate the peacekeeping force "is allowed to conduct its operations independently.”

In the same speech Nasrallah warned Israel against any potential attempts at targeted assassinations carried out on Lebanese territory. These remarks were fueled by recent reports of Israel's contemplation of returning to such tactics.