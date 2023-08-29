Protests in Sweida began on August 17 after the government lifted fuel subsidies

Hundreds of people took to the streets again on Tuesday in Sweida, in the south of Syria, to protest against the ruling regime, a protest triggered almost two weeks ago by a staggering rise in prices, according to activists.

"Long live Syria, down with Bashar al-Assad", the Syrian president, chanted the demonstrators in the center of the city of Sweida, waving the Druze flag, according to videos posted online by local media Suwayda24.

Under regime control, the province of Sweida, a stronghold of the Druze minority and of which the eponymous town is the capital, has remained largely untouched by the conflict that erupted in Syria in 2011. The Druze are an esoteric sect estimated at around 3 percent of the population.

Protests in Sweida began on August 17 after the government lifted fuel subsidies. After twelve years of war, more than 90 percent of the Syrian population lives below the poverty line, according to the UN.

"The protests now have more political demands," said an activist who took part in the rally. "People have understood that there will be no economic solution without a political one," added another protester.

Discontent with the high cost of living had briefly spread to other cities in the south, including Deraa, the cradle of the popular uprising in 2011, but only Sweida continues to be agitated by daily protests.

Suwayda24 via AP Protestors in the southern Syrian city of Sweida.

Tens of thousands of young men in Sweida have refused military service since 2011, and security forces have a limited presence there. Druze have formed local militias to defend the Sweida province.

"We support the just demands of our people", said Abu Taymour, a spokesman for Al-Karama, the largest of these militias. According to one activist, the authorities "sent messages" through mediators to religious leaders, who supported the protests, and to local notables in an attempt to calm the situation.

"But the people of Sweida want real change."

The conflict in Syria, triggered by violently repressed peaceful protests, has claimed over half a million lives.