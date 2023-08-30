U.S. envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut, discuss land border with Israel - report

On the same day, the United Nations are scheduled to vote on extending its UNIFIL peacekeeping force mandate in southern Lebanon

U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein was on his way to Beirut on Wednesday, with a tight schedule that included a visit to Israel, according to Al-Akhbar, amid increased tensions on the Israeli Lebanese border.

The American official would reportedly visit an offshore rig at the Block No. 9 marine gas field, as well as Beirut and Naqoura, where the UN’s peacekeeping forces are headquartered. Hochstein will then open border negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

“Don’t torture me like with the maritime border negotiations,” Hochstein told his counterparts in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese newspaper Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar.

A United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle is stationed along the main road near Lebanon's southern town of Naqura close to the border with Israel.

Western diplomatic sources previously revealed to Addiyar that the U.S. State Department wanted to solve land border issues between Israel and Lebanon, after success in demarcating their maritime borders last year.

According to the Lebanese, there are at least 13 points of disagreement between Lebanon and Israel on their land border, with a potential new point being pushed by the Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper last week.

Also on Wednesday, the United Nations were scheduled to vote on extending its UNIFIL mandate in southern Lebanon, at 5:00 p.m. Israel time, with Hezbollah warning against it, and the Lebanese government also asking for changes.

On the other hand, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on the UN chief Antonio Guterres to “act immediately” amidst violations by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, saying there was “potential for a violent escalation.”