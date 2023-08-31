English
UN Security Council votes to extend UNIFIL mandate for another year

i24NEWS

The UN Security Council holding a meeting at United Nations headquarters.
AP/Mary Altaffer 2019 ©The UN Security Council holding a meeting at United Nations headquarters.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which patrols the country’s southern border with Israel, gets its mandate renewed annually

The UN Security Council voted Thursday to extend UNIFIL mandate for another year.

