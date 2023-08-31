UN Security Council votes to extend UNIFIL mandate for another year
The UN Security Council voted Thursday to extend UNIFIL mandate for another year.
The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) which patrols the country’s southern border with Israel gets its mandate renewed annually.
