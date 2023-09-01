Anti-Assad rally held in Syria's Druze heartland

Friday's turnout was large despite reported divisions within the Druze leadership over the demonstrations

Hundreds of people staged a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the south of the country of on Friday.

The demonstration capped nearly two weeks of protests which erupted over poor living conditions but have spiraled into renewed calls for political change.

Syria is in a deep economic crisis that saw its currency plunge to a record 15,500 Syrian pounds to the dollar last month in a rapidly accelerating free-fall. It traded at 47 pounds to the dollar at the start of the conflict 12 years ago.

Demonstrations broke out in Sweida in August over the removal of fuel subsidies. Home province of most of Syria's Druze community, Sweida remained in government hands throughout the war and was largely spared the violence seen elsewhere.

Friday's turnout was large despite reported divisions within the Druze leadership over the demonstrations. Some Druze sheikhs have criticized protesters' calls for Assad to step down and say that any improvement to the socioeconomic situation must come through dialogue.