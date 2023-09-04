Nasrallah warns Hezbollah to participate in rockets against Israel if assassinations resume

The Iranian-funded Shiite terror group will reportedly allow rockets to be fired from Lebanon should an assassination take place in Lebanese territory

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reportedly allowed rockets to be fired from Lebanon into Israel should an assassination take place on Lebanese territory, according to sources in Beirut.

Nasrallah officially made the allowance for his Iranian-funded Hezbollah terror group to participate in the rocket attacks against Israel, during a meeting with the leadership of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Lebanon.

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP A billboard depicting Saleh al-Arouri, a senior leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, pictured in Gaza City.

The Hezbollah chief previously warned Israel against assassinations on Lebanese territory, at the end of August, following a threat to target Saleh al-Arouri, a high-ranking Hamas official located in Lebanon.

"For any Israeli assassination of a Lebanese, Palestinian, Iranian, or any other person, which is carried out on Lebanese soil - there will be a severe reaction, and we will not be silent about it,” Nasrallah said in a speech on August 28.

The terror group’s chief also spoke on Monday against the renewal of the United Nations peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon, despite growing tensions on the Israeli - Lebanese border. However, the UN Security Council voted on Thursday to renew the mandate.