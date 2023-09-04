Kurdish-led forces send reinforcements amid deadly clashes in eastern Syria

'We urged civilians to leave' says a Syrian Democratic Forces spokesperson, as 72 have been killed in Deir Ezzor after detaining a local leader, Ahmad al-Khabil

Kurdish-led authorities were sending reinforcements to eastern Syria on Monday, after continued clashes in Deir Ezzor with fighters loyal to a detained official, according to AFP.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) detained Ahmad al-Khabil, head of the Deir Ezzor Military Council, on August 27 and since then there have been clashes in the province, as well as a curfew imposed on Saturday.

"We urged civilians to leave," SDF spokesman Farhad Shami told AFP, adding that the situation was heading towards "a settlement and the end of tensions" after other villages where clashes took place were searched in recent days, and were currently trying to “settle” the situation in the last town with fighters loyal to Khabil.

An AFP correspondent saw fighters from the SDF heading on trucks towards Dhiban. Days of violence in several towns and villages in Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province has killed 71 people, mostly fighters but also nine civilians.

The SDF denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying clashes mostly involved "elements of the regime and some beneficiaries" of the detained Khabil, who was accused of drug trafficking and communicating with the Syrian government.

(AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) American soldiers stand during a joint exercise in 2021 with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said dozens of fighters following a sheikh from a prominent tribe were still positioned in Dhiban and residents were fleeing the area.

Tribes in the area are divided in their loyalties, added SOHR, which has a vast network of sources inside Syria. Some fighters are loyal to the Kurdish-led American-backed SDF, and others the Iran-backed Syrian government forces and their proxies to the west.