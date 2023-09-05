Syria’s civil war evolving with no signs of an end amid ongoing clashes

Fighting between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Arab militias has killed up to 150 including civilians in the Deir Ezzor province

Twelve years into its bloodletting, Syria’s civil war shows no signs of ending; evolving now into yet another phase of violence.

Fighting between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Arab militias in the east of the country has killed up to 150, including a number of civilians, in recent days.

“Our situation is dire, we’re suffering. We have no water, no electricity, and just a little bread,” a local resident of the eastern Deir Ezzor province, Mohammad Srour, said.

“The situation here is very chaotic, there is no law enforcement or anything,” Srour added, lamenting the lack of unity that divided his nation along tribal lines.

Having initially been pushed onto the back foot, the SDF appears to be gaining the upper hand, deploying reinforcements to the Deir Ezzor area, as well as conducting a sweep and clear operation through several villages.

The fighting is not strictly down ethnic lines, with Arab fighters an element within the SDF. But it is an important strand within the region’s shifting networks of alliances.

The Deir Ezzor Military Council, the group fighting the SDF, is made up of various local Arab tribal groups, and has appealed to the other Syrian Arabs to join its fight.

Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks along a road as others deploy to impose a curfew in the town of al-Busayrah in Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor.

With the SDF, a key U.S. local ally, at the center, the clashes risk feeding a wider instability. Larger players, like the Iraqi central government, Iran, and Turkey have been drawn into recent clashes.

In neighboring Iraq’s Kirkuk - in a semi-autonomous Kurdish region - street skirmishes occurred earlier this week, with Kurds on one side and Arabs and Turkmen on the other, and at least three people were killed.

“We regard with sadness and great concern the emergence of tensions that resulted in loss of life in Kirkuk, the homeland of our Turkmen compatriots,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, during a press briefing alongside his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The two men met in Iran on Monday to discuss regional cooperation, with both states sharing several interests - not least of them the Kurdish question.

(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, right, and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, arrive for their joint press briefing in Tehran, Iran.

Some pro-Kurdish voices have suggested that it’s likely there is coordination behind the recent threats to Kurdish autonomy in both Syria and Iraq, with the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad also pointed at as a government with an ax to grind.

But in such an unstable environment, chaos breeds yet more chaos, and it cannot be ruled out that the recent conflagrations in Kirkuk and Deir Ezzor are merely coincidental. After all they are not the only new sign of instability to rear up in the region.

In the south of Syria, anti-government street protests centered in the majority Druze province of Sweida are gathering momentum. Sparked two weeks ago due to the Assad government cutting fuel subsidies, the demonstrations are not unprecedented; similar anti-government feeling has been shown in the province since 2020, but they do fly in the face of a president who appeared to be on the way up.

"We send a message to the authorities of Bashar al-Assad: We want to topple you down, even if you distribute gas for free, or shower Sweida province with gold from the sky," an unnamed male protester said.

Coming from the Druze community, that largely sat out the Syrian civil war, this may concern Assad irrespective of his recent return to the international stage with other Arab heads of state. Such uprisings - just like the fighting around Deir Ezzor - run the risk of breathing new life into Syria’s ongoing self destruction, with implications also for its neighbors.

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File Young Druze armed men patrol the village of Rami in the southern province of Sweida, Syria.

Turkish linked armed groups are flexing their muscles in the north, exercising in recent days, and anticipating any opportunity the unraveling events may provide.

“Our fighters are always prepared for any upcoming military campaign to liberate the areas occupied by the Russian and Iranian militias, and the Assad regime's militia,” Al-Farouk Abu Bakr, the commander of a Turkish-backed militia said on the sidelines as his troops trained nearby.

Where this all leads to, is anything but clear.