U.S.-backed Kurdish forces end military operations in eastern Syria

The turmoil began when the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) detained Arab leader Ahmad al-Khabil on August 27

U.S.-supported Kurdish-led forces have concluded their military operations in eastern Syria following clashes with local Arab tribes that resulted in at least 90 casualties.

SDF spokesman Farhad Shami confirmed on Wednesday that "military operations in Dhiban have ended." However, SDF units continue to search the town for any remaining hostile fighters.

"Neighborhoods are being searched for armed groups coming from the western bank of the Euphrates," Shami added.

The clashes primarily involved the SDF against the loyalists of Ahmad al-Khabil, also known as Abu Khawla, and local Arab fighters. The tribes in the region exhibit varying loyalties, as reported by the UK-based Observatory.

Deir Ezzor province is divided between the SDF in the east, located across the Euphrates River, and Iran-backed Syrian government forces along with their proxies in the west.

Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stands guard along a road as others deploy to impose a curfew in the town of al-Busayrah in Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor

Kurdish authorities have been striving to maintain control over areas in northern and northeastern Syria by employing local civilian and military councils to address potential Arab grievances.

The Syrian civil war erupted in 2011 in response to the government's crackdown on peaceful protests. This protracted conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 500,000 people and the displacement of millions.