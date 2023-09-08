Clashes in Lebanese Palestinian refugee camp leaves 20 wounded

In response to the violence, numerous families, some with children, fled the camp's northern region

A fresh outbreak of clashes within a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon has resulted in injuries to at least 20 individuals, according to reports from official news agency NNA.

The incident follows weeks of heightened tension and recent violence in Ain al-Helweh.

The confrontations occurred late Thursday within the camp, situated on the outskirts of Sidon, a coastal city. The clashes involved members of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement and Islamist militants.

An AFP correspondent based in Sidon reported sporadic gunfire and rocket launcher sounds emanating from the camp on Friday morning. In response to the violence, numerous families, some with children, fled the camp's northern region, where the clashes were concentrated. A nearby mosque provided refuge to some of the displaced residents.

According to NNA, Lebanese and Palestinian leaders have engaged in "intensive contacts" in an attempt to restore calm to the area.

Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP A picture shows bullet-ridden buildings at the Ain el-Helweh camp in Lebanon's southern coastal city of Sidon, following the latest flare-up in the camp for Palestinian refugees

Ain al-Helweh is home to over 54,000 registered refugees, originally created for Palestinians who were displaced during the 1948 war coinciding with Israel's establishment. In recent years, thousands of Palestinians seeking refuge from Syria's civil conflict have also sought shelter within the camp.

In July, the camp witnessed its most significant outbreak of violence in years, with five days of clashes resulting in 13 fatalities and numerous injuries. This violence was sparked by the death of an Islamist militant and an ensuing ambush that claimed the lives of five Fatah members, including a military leader.

(AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari) Members of the Palestinian Fatah Movement fire in the air during the funeral procession of Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, the Palestinian National Security Commander in the Saida region, at Rashidiyeh Palestinian refugee camp, southern Lebanon

In the wake of the July clashes, a joint committee of Palestinian factions issued an ultimatum to the Islamist group, demanding the surrender of those responsible for the ambush within a specified timeframe. However, the group did not comply with this demand.

Lebanon hosts an estimated 250,000 Palestinian refugees, as reported by UNRWA, the United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees.