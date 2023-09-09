Stray bullets have reportedly killed one and wounded many, while some indicate that an Islamist militant was one of the dead in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp

Renewed clashes within Lebanon’s southern Palestinian refugee camp resulted in three killed on Saturday, despite a relatively calm night, Lebanese media reported.

The violence first broke out late Thursday at the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp, a little less than a month after deadly clashes pitted members of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement against Islamist militants.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) first reported one person killed and seven others wounded. The Al-Rai Al-Youm newspaper raised the death toll to three and 11 wounded. And a source told AFP that one of the dead was an Islamist militant.

A nearby hospital had to transfer all its patients to other facilities due to the ongoing danger, according to AFP. The UN’s resident coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, also released a statement on the violence.

(AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) Smoke rises during clashes between members of the Palestinian Fatah group and Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.

It was also reported on Saturday that Abbas issued strict instructions to achieve calm in the Palestinian camp, according to Anatolia.

The official Palestinian News Agency stated that these instructions were conveyed when Abbas held a phone call with the Lebanese caretake-president Najib Mikati, during which the two discussed the events in the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp.

“The use of armed groups of schools amounts to gross violations of both International Human Rights Law and International Humanitarian Law,” Riza stated.

“I urge armed groups to stop the fighting in the camp and vacate these schools immediately,” the UN official said in the statement.

“All concerned actors must take action to protect civilians, facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, and prevent the use of civilian infrastructure for fighting purposes,” Riza concluded.

Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP Firefighters inspect a burnt house following renewed clashes at the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, in Lebanon's southern coastal city of Sidon.

The latest clashes continued what was the worst outbreak of violence at the camp in recent years, with attacks ongoing for five days, leaving 13 people dead and dozens wounded. Several countries had also warned about traveling to the area.

Ain al-Helweh is Lebanon’s largest refugee camp, housing 54,000 registered refugees and thousands of Palestinians who fled in recent years from Syria. The latest clashes erupted after the death of an Islamist militant, followed by an ambush that killed five Fatah members including a military leader.