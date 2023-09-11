Six dead as violence continues in Palestinian camp in Lebanon

The Palestinian Red Crescent's Lebanon branch reported the toll as 'six dead, one of them killed on Monday, and more than 60 wounded'

Clashes have continued into a fifth day at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, resulting in at least six deaths and numerous injuries, according to first responders.

The violence began late last week in Ain al-Hilweh, a camp located on the outskirts of Sidon, near the coast. The clashes are similar to previous confrontations between members of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement and Islamist militants.

The Palestinian Red Crescent's Lebanon branch reported the toll as "six dead, one of them killed on Monday, and more than 60 wounded," including both fighters and civilians. Automatic gunfire and shelling continued, with the city's southern entrance closed to traffic.

Ain al-Hilweh is home to over 54,000 registered refugees and thousands who fled neighboring Syria in recent years. The camp, Lebanon's largest, was established for Palestinians displaced during the 1948 Israeli Independence War

(AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) Palestinian Fatah member crosses a street during clashes with Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, revealed that "hundreds of families have left the camp" since the clashes started.

Lebanese military sites near the camp were struck by shells, injuring five soldiers, prompting the army to warn "the relevant parties inside the camp" against endangering military sites.

Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP A picture shows bullet-ridden buildings at the Ain el-Helweh camp in Lebanon's southern coastal city of Sidon, following the latest flare-up in the camp for Palestinian refugees

Thirteen deaths and multiple injuries occurred during a similar clash that lasted five days in late July. The violence was triggered by the death of an Islamist militant followed by an ambush killing five Fatah members, including a military leader.

Lebanon hosts approximately 250,000 Palestinian refugees, most of whom reside in the country's 12 official camps.