Turkish court drops 'morality' charges against anti-femicide activist group

We Will Stop Femicide Platform has been campaigning against the murder and abuse of women in the mostly Muslim but officially secular Turkey

An anti-femicide campaign group had “morality” charges dropped by a Turkish court on Wednesday, after prosecutors tried to shut down the social activists.

Riot police reinforced Istanbul's main courthouse, cordoning off the area and even arresting at least two supporters of the “We Will Stop Femicide Platform” that was on trial.

"The court rejected the (petition) to shut down our platform," the We Will Stop Femicide Platform representative Nursen Inal told AFP, "we are very happy, but (the trial) should not have happened in the first place."

The We Will Stop Femicide Platform had been campaigning against the murder and abuse of women in the mostly Muslim, but officially secular, nation since 2010.

YASIN AKGUL / AFP Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in support of We Will Stop Femicide Platform outside the courthouse in Istanbul.

The activists turned into a lightning rod for criticism from Islamic conservatives after the group spoke out against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision in 2021 to pull Turkey out of a European convention aimed at combating violence against women.

The We Will Stop Femicide Platform said 403 women were murdered in Turkey last year and 423 in 2021. In the latest attack, the Turkish Prosecutors asked the court to close the anti-femicide group for "acting against the law and morality.”

The group, however, said it was never presented with an explanation about which laws it allegedly violated and called the charges politically motivated.

Conservative members of Erdogan's ruling party have accused the women’s rights group of damaging traditional family values, when it spoke of LGBTQ+ rights.

Erdogan has branded the LGBTQ+ community as "perverse" and railed repeatedly against their supporters throughout Turkey’s last May election campaign.

AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy, File Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The latest detention and prosecution alarmed human rights groups that have long accused Erdogan of backsliding on democratic norms. Ankara has wanted to resume long-stalled negotiations for EU membership, but Brussels has said it would need to see tangible progress on Turkey's commitment to "democracy and the rule of law.”