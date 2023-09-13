The strike reportedly occurred in western Syria, near Tartus, after smoke was seen rising from a military warehouse used by the Lebanese terrorist organization

Israel allegedly hit a Syrian location in Tartus, local and international media reported on Wednesday. It is understood that Syrian air defense systems were activated.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701977467789971728 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The strike was first reported in western Syria, after smoke was seen rising from a military location, according to Israeli media.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) indicated that three Hezbollah members were killed in explosions that rocked a warehouse the terrorist organization's warehouse in the village of Al-Jamasa, in the countryside of Tartus.

Meanwhile the Syrian state news agency SANA said that two Syrian soldiers were killed in the strike that has left several other wounded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701979150397890923 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While Israel acknowledges it has carried out numerous raids in the war-ravaged country, typically targeting Iranian proxies and weapons convoys, its policy is to withhold commend on individual operations.