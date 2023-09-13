Alleged Israeli strike said to kill 3 Hezbollah operatives in Syria
The strike reportedly occurred in western Syria, near Tartus, after smoke was seen rising from a military warehouse used by the Lebanese terrorist organization
Israel allegedly hit a Syrian location in Tartus, local and international media reported on Wednesday. It is understood that Syrian air defense systems were activated.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The strike was first reported in western Syria, after smoke was seen rising from a military location, according to Israeli media.
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) indicated that three Hezbollah members were killed in explosions that rocked a warehouse the terrorist organization's warehouse in the village of Al-Jamasa, in the countryside of Tartus.
Meanwhile the Syrian state news agency SANA said that two Syrian soldiers were killed in the strike that has left several other wounded.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
While Israel acknowledges it has carried out numerous raids in the war-ravaged country, typically targeting Iranian proxies and weapons convoys, its policy is to withhold commend on individual operations.