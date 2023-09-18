Erdogan urges Tesla's Musk to consider new factory in Turkey

Erdogan's appeal to Musk is the latest in a series of efforts by world leaders seeking to attract one of the globe's wealthiest individuals

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended an invitation to tech mogul Elon Musk, urging him to consider Turkey as the location for Tesla's potential seventh factory.

Erdogan's appeal to Musk is the latest in a series of efforts by world leaders seeking to attract one of the globe's wealthiest individuals.

The Turkish President and Musk have engaged in a series of discussions, both within Turkey and on the sidelines of international gatherings, fostering a growing rapport that continued in New York on Sunday. Turkish media captured Musk entering New York's Turkish House, a skyscraper situated opposite the United Nations headquarters.

Susana Bates (AFP/File) Tesla raced into third position in a list of the 50 most innovative companies based on a survey of 1,500 senior executives at a wide array of companies

According to a statement from the Turkish President's office, "President Erdogan called on Tesla to establish its seventh factory in Turkey." Additionally, Turkey's state news agency, Anadolu, reported that Musk conveyed to Erdogan that Turkey stands as "one of the most important candidates" for hosting Tesla's new manufacturing facility.

Pool Photo via AP Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, shakes hands with Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, prior to their meeting in Ankara, Turkey.

Erdogan's active lobbying echoes similar endeavors by French President Emmanuel Macron, who held discussions with Musk in June, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The Turkish President's visit to New York coincides with the annual UN General Assembly meeting, where he is scheduled to deliver an address on Tuesday.

As of now, Tesla operates six factories, with two located outside the United States.

Handout / NASA TV / AFP This NASA video image capture shows SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken observing their screens, August 1, 2020

Turkey recently introduced its first domestically produced electric vehicle, named Togg, which relies on a continuous supply of electric batteries and components.

Furthermore, Musk's SpaceX has been collaborating with Turkey's space industry, participating in the launch of some of its communication satellites.