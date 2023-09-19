Iraqi general accuses Turkey of drone attack that killed Kurdish officers

'This attack constitutes a violation of Iraq's sovereignty,' says a senior defense official, adding 'Iraq reserves the right to put a stop to these violations'

An Iraqi general condemned Tuesday the violation of Iraq's sovereignty after a drone attack, which he said came from Turkey, that killed three Kurdish counterterrorism officers at an airfield southeast of Sulaimaniyah.

“The drone entered Iraqi airspace, crossing the border from Turkey, and bombarded the Arbat airfield," spokesman of Iraq’s federal armed forces commander in chief, General Yehya Rassoul, said, after the attack on Monday.

"This attack constitutes a violation of Iraq's sovereignty", Rassoul stated, adding "Iraq reserves the right to put a stop to these violations."

"These repeated attacks are incompatible with the principle of good neighbourliness between states. They threaten to undermine Iraq's efforts to build positive and balanced political, economic and security relations with its neighbours," Rassoul said.

SHWAN MOHAMMED / AFP Kurdish Iraqi pilots perform an outside check on their plane before taking off at an airfield in the Kurdish town of Arbat.

The United Nations mission in Iraq also condemned the attack on Arbat airfield. "Attacks repeatedly violating Iraqi sovereignty must stop," it said. "Security concerns must be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy -- not strikes."

Turkey has increasingly used drone strikes on Kurdish targets in both Iraq and Syria, however attacks against the Iraqi Kurdish security forces have been more rare. Turkish military action has mostly targeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its Syrian Kurdish ally, the People's Defence Units (YPG).

AP Photo: Samya Kullab An Iraqi army soldier stands next to the graffiti left by an affiliate of the Kurdistan Worker's Party in Sinjar, Iraq.

Another Turkish drone strike on Sunday killed a senior PKK official and three fighters in the Sinjar Mountains of northwestern Iraq, according to Iraqi Kurdish authorities. Turkey rarely comments on its attacks against the Kurds.

Turkey operates dozens of military posts in northern Iraq under an agreement originally struck with the government of executed dictator Saddam Hussein, as part of its decades long conflict with the PKK.