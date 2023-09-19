Syria’s Assad to visit China this week with ‘political, economic delegation’

China will be the third non-Arab state that Assad will have visited since before the Syrian war broke out over 12 years ago

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will visit China on Thursday, his office announced – his first trip to the allied country since before Syria’s civil war broke out over 12 years ago.

China will be the third non-Arab state that Assad has visited since before the conflict, which has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions, and devastated the country’s infrastructure and industry.

"In response to an official invitation" from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Assad and his wife "will visit China starting Thursday,” the presidency said in a statement. "The visit includes a number of meetings and events" in Beijing and Hangzhou, the statement noted, adding that Assad would be accompanied by "a political and economic delegation.”

According to Al-Watan, Assad is also expected to attend the opening of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23.

Beijing has provided Damascus with international support, particularly at the UN Security Council, where it has repeatedly abstained from resolutions against Damascus. Officials from both countries have also made visits over the years.

The official visit will come six months after a surprise China-brokered deal saw longtime regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies. The landmark move sparked a flurry of diplomacy in the Middle East as well as increased outreach to Iran-ally Assad.

In 2021, Assad met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Damascus and discussed Syria possibly taking part in China's "Belt and Road" infrastructure and trade initiative. Two years prior, Wang told Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, who was visiting Beijing, that China "firmly supports Syria's economic reconstruction" and its efforts to "combat terrorism.”