Shots fired near U.S. embassy in Lebanon overnight, no casualties reported

Gunshots were reported near the U.S. embassy in Lebanon late Wednesday night, according to an announcement by embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson.

According to the statement, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

The incident occurred at approximately 22:37 local time, with small arms fire heard in the vicinity of the entrance to the U.S. Embassy.

Nelson swiftly addressed the situation, reassuring the public, stating, "There were no injuries, and our facility is safe." He added that the embassy remained in close contact with law enforcement agencies.

The U.S. embassy in Lebanon is situated in the northern Beirut suburb of Awkar and is known for its high level of security due to Lebanon's tumultuous history. During the 1975-1990 civil war, U.S. diplomatic and military missions in the country were targeted on multiple occasions. Islamic fundamentalists had also abducted several U.S. hostages during this period.

In April 1983, the embassy faced a devastating suicide attack that resulted in the loss of 63 lives. Following the incident, the embassy was relocated to its current location in Awkar.

The timing of Wednesday's incident was notable, as it coincided with the anniversary of a deadly car bombing that occurred outside the U.S. embassy annex in Beirut in 1984. The United States attributed that attack to the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.