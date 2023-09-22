China's Xi Jinping hosts talks with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad

The encounter occurred as part of President Assad's first official visit to China in nearly two decades, aimed at securing financial support for his country

Chinese President Xi Jinping has hosted a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, President Bashar Al-Assad, on Friday afternoon.

The encounter occurred as part of President Assad's first official visit to China in nearly two decades, aimed at securing financial support for the reconstruction of Syria.

Assad, who arrived in China on Thursday, embarked on this visit in pursuit of economic assistance to aid in the task of rebuilding his nation, which has been ravaged by a devastating civil war. On Saturday, he is scheduled to participate in the grand opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, hosted in Hangzhou.

According to the state news agency Xinhua, "Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Hangzhou, the capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province."

China and Syria will lso announce a new "strategic partnership" on Friday, President Xi Jinping said.

"Today, we will jointly announce the establishment of the China-Syria strategic partnership, which will become an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations," Xi said, according to a readout of the meeting by state broadcaster CCTV.

Notably, Assad's visit to China is a rare one, considering the limited number of countries outside of the Middle East that he has visited since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011. The conflict has resulted in over half a million casualties, the displacement of millions, and widespread devastation to Syria's infrastructure and industrial sectors.

China's Foreign Ministry expressed optimism regarding the visit, emphasizing its potential to elevate the relationship between the two nations to new heights.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated during a regular briefing that "China and Syria have a traditional and deep friendship," underlining the belief that President Bashar Al-Assad's visit would foster a deeper mutual political trust and extend cooperation.